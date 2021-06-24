Karnataka govt notifies premium floor area ratio, slashes charges

The state government has issued final notification for allowing construction under premium floor area ratio (PFAR) and has slashed charges for it by almost half.

According to officials, the move was to ensure more takers for the revenue generation scheme of the government, which would allow construction at "impact zones" identified by local civic bodies.

The final notification on PFAR was issued on June 16 by the government. The draft notified in November last year had set PFAR charges at Rs 16,500 per square meter (sqm) for a site whose guidance value was Rs 50,000 per sqm. However, as per the final notification PFAR charges will be Rs 10,000 per sqm.

All buildings have a permissible FAR of 2.5, meaning that a building in a 1,000 sqm plot is allowed a built-up area of 2,500 sqm. Under PFAR, in areas identified as "impact zones" in master plans prepared by local bodies, the government will allow a permissible FAR of 3.5, allowing for a built-up area of 3,500 sqm.

Charges per sqm of PFAR was dependent on the guidance value of the developed site, and shall not be less than 50% of the guidance value of the additional built-up area, according to the notification.

PFAR was first proposed in 2017 under draft common zoning regulations, and is being implemented by inserting a new provision - Rule 37(E) - to Karnataka Planning Authority Rules.

The new insertion allows for charges to be levied in case of permission for utilising PFAR. PFAR, as per the rule, will be allowed only in sites abutting a road with a minimum width of 9 meters.