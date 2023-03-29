Karnataka govt opens centre to lodge illegal women immigrants

The Foreigners’ Restriction Centre for Women (FRCW) has come up at Dibbur Colony near Kyathasandra, Tumakuru.

It can accommodate 30 people and is guarded by the Tumakuru police.

On Monday, Bengaluru police left five illegal immigrants at the FRCW. Among them are two Bangladeshis, and one each from Tanzania, Iran and Uganda. The Foreigners’ Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) had ordered the five women to be lodged in the restriction home, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) said.

The state government opened the FRCW because there was no space for detaining women foreigners staying illegally.

S D Sharanappa, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said: “Initially, we sent five women to the FRCW and will send more in a phased manner.”

A detention centre for male illegal immigrants has been operational at Sondekoppa village near Nelamangala since 2019.

Women lodged in the state women’s home and NGOs used to escape due to poor security.