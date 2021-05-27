Karnataka govt opens up home delivery via ecommerce

Till now, only essential items could be delivered

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 27 2021, 22:28 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 23:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The state government has tweaked its lockdown guidelines to allow the delivery of "all items" through ecommerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon.

Till now, only essential items could be delivered. Also, movement of advocates, their paralegal personnel, clerks and other support staff is allowed during court working days only on producing ID cards or authorisation letter.

Offices of advocates/law firms are permitted to function with 50% of staff strength. 

