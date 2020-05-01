Karnataka orders against PG Medical courses' fee hike

Karnataka govt orders pvt schools to not hike fee for PG Medical courses

  May 01 2020
  • updated: May 01 2020, 00:00 ist
A day after ordering all the private schools not to hike the school fees for this year citing the lockdown against COVID-19, the medical education department on Thursday increased the fee for Post-Graduate medical and dental courses for the new academic year 2020-21.

According to the order issued by the Medical Education Department, while the fee hike for both the post-graduate medical and dental courses under institutional quota has been increased by 30 per cent, the same has been hiked by 20 per cent for government quota seats available at the private medical and dental colleges across Karnataka.

However, the fee structure at the government colleges has remained unchanged. Sources in the department confirmed to DH that the admission notification has also been issued by the colleges as per the new fee structure. 
 

