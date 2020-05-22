Don't organise trips after lockdown: K'taka to schools

Karnataka govt orders schools not to organise trips even after lockdown

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS,
  • May 22 2020, 23:13 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 23:13 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

The schools across the state have been directed not to organise any tours or trips for children even after the reopening of the schools post lockdown or relaxation of the restrictions.

In a circular, Director for Secondary Education said, "No school is allowed to conduct trips even after the reopening of the schools considering the safety of children in wake of COVID-19 pandemic until further orders from government."

The pandemic has pushed the education institutions into an unprecedented uncertainty.

Along with officials and parents, teachers and education institutions are worried about the future.

The government has recently announced new time tables for conducting the SSLC examinations with several restrictions. However, a big question mark is hanging over the commencement of the next academic year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

 