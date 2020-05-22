Karnataka govt orders schools not to organise trips even after lockdown

The schools across the state have been directed not to organise any tours or trips for children even after the reopening of the schools post lockdown or relaxation of the restrictions.

In a circular, Director for Secondary Education said, "No school is allowed to conduct trips even after the reopening of the schools considering the safety of children in wake of COVID-19 pandemic until further orders from government."

The pandemic has pushed the education institutions into an unprecedented uncertainty.

Along with officials and parents, teachers and education institutions are worried about the future.

The government has recently announced new time tables for conducting the SSLC examinations with several restrictions. However, a big question mark is hanging over the commencement of the next academic year.