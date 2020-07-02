Karnataka Govt orders supply of nutritious food to Covid-19 patients

Amidst protests and allegation of poor quality food provided to the Covid-19 patients at designated hospitals, the state government on Wednesday issued fresh orders directing the hospitals to provide quality and nutritious food to the patients based on the suggestion by the dietitians.

According to the circular issued by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) it is important to boost immunity power among the patients. “Aimed at improving the immunity of the patients, they shall be provided quality nutritious food on time,” the circular said. As per the new order, the breakfast will be served at 7:00 am followed by lunch at 1:00 pm and dinner at 7:00 pm.

Akhtar has also directed the hospitals to ensure that food expenses per patient do not exceed Rs 250 and the expenses are covered from funds available with ARS fund at Hospital or Disaster Relief Fund at the district level.

Patients will be served with Rava Idli on Monday, Pongal on Tuesday, Set-Dosa on Wednesday, Rice Idli on Thursday, Bisi-bele bath on Friday, Chow-Chow bath on Saturday, and Set-Dosa on Sunday. Hospitals have also been directed to provide fruits along with porridge or soup every day at 10:00 am.

Lunch on all days will include either Roti or Chapathi along with Rice, Dal, curds or egg. In the evening patients will be provided with banana, cookies, and a mango bar. For dinner, the same menu is repeated along with a vegetable salad. Flavored milk will also be provided at night, according to the fresh circular.