Karnataka govt picks 41 destinations to boost tourism

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday said the state government has identified 41 destinations to give thrust to the tourism industry.

"We have identified 41 focus destinations for priority development and promotion. The Master Plan for the development of 21 of those destinations has been completed and implementation of projects has been initiated," Yediyurappa said at the Karnataka International Travel Expo-2019 here.

Giving an insight into the road map to boost the tourism industry, the Chief Minister said the government intended to enhance the gross state domestic product (GSDP) contribution from tourism to 20 per cent and also create more than 65 lakh direct and indirect jobs in this sector by 2025.

"To achieve this, our government is focused on a multi-dimensional approach which includes infrastructure development, skill development, creating tourist facilities on highways as well as in tourist destinations, hospitality, among others," he said.

In this context, Yediyurappa informed the delegates from the industry that the state has formed a vision group under the leadership of Infosys Foundation chairperson Dr Sudha Murthy.

He said the government's emphasis was to promote sustainable tourism development to make Karnataka one of the most sought-after destinations in the world.

Speaking about the potential in tourism, he told the delegates about the 320-km coastline, mountains, spiritual and religious grid, cultural heritage, and the world heritage sites at Hampi, Pattadakal and the Western Ghats.

The government intended to include four more tentatives sites, he said.

The state offers a wealth of tourism products nature, wildlife, spiritualism, heritage, culture, adventure, wellness, and healthcare, he said.

"Our government sees great potential for tourism development," Yediyurappa told the delegates.