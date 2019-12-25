Karnataka Govt planning online RTI services

The state government is planning to provide services under Right to Information Act online, Sakaala Minister Suresh Kumar has said.

“Karnataka has become a role model for all states as far as Sakala services are concerned. We are known for implementing Sakala Mission successfully. However, we can provide more services to people by discharging our duties appropriately,” Suresh Kumar said. He was speaking after inaugurating a workshop for the officials of BBMP. The minister said that information would be provided under the RTI Act online just akin to Sakaala services.