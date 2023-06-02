Karnataka govt plans performance appraisal for VCs

The state government is planning to assess the performance of vice-chancellors (VCs) heading public universities.

Some criteria may be put in place to measure the functioning of vice-chancellors. This process may include amending the Karnataka State Universities (KSU) Act, according to sources in the Higher Education Department.

The assessment of vice-chancellors is aimed at improving the quality of education at universities, which often makes headlines for corruption.

According to sources, the performance of vice-chancellors is likely to include their academic work - teaching, paper presentation, participation in international conferences and research work among other things.

According to the KSU Act, a vice-chancellor is an "eminent academician" who is the "principal executive and academic officer" of a university with "general control" over its affairs. A vice-chancellor is also required to exercise "all powers necessary for the maintenance of discipline in the university".

But for long now, experts have complained that vice-chancellors are more like administrators who spend little time on academics or research.

"Accountability in universities is important. This should be applicable to vice-chancellors, too," Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said.

"We need to assess the performance of vice-chancellors," he said, adding that universities law "needs tightening".

Sudhakar said his department will examine provisions of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to come up with assessment criteria for vice-chancellors.

The minister, a trained prosthodontics doctor, said accountability will "definitely" end corruption in universities. "Even auditing isn't happening at universities. Early auditing has to be done to maintain accountability," he said.

Reacting to the government's plan, a retired Bangalore University vice-chancellor said any such move would require approval of the Governor who is also the chancellor of universities. It is the Governor who appoints vice-chancellors. "Even in case of any charges, the government has to recommend action, which will be initiated by the Governor's office. Even if the universities law is amended by the legislature, it must be approved by the Governor," the former VC said.