Karnataka govt promulgates anti-cow slaughter ordinance

The Karnataka government on Tuesday promulgated an ordinance to give effect to the anti-cow slaughter law, which proposes hefty punishment for killing cattle while offering protection to those “acting in good faith” to save them.

The ordinance received the assent of Governor Vajubhai R Vala nearly a month after the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill was passed in the Assembly. It was not passed in the Legislative Council, forcing the government to take the ordinance route.

Slaughter of cattle will lead to imprisonment of up to 3 to 7 years and a fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh. Subsequent offences will attract imprisonment of up to 7 years and a fine from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

It also offers protection for "persons acting in good faith" as no suit, prosecution or other legal proceedings can be instituted against the competent authority or "any person exercising powers under this Act."

The ordinance defines cattle as a cow, calf of a cow, bull and bullock of all ages and he or she buffalo below the age of thirteen years. ‘Beef’ is defined as the flesh of the cattle in any form.

The only slaughter allowed is for terminally ill cattle or cattle suffering from contagious diseases or operated upon for experimental or research purposes. Also, buffalo above the age of 13 years can be slaughtered with certification from a competent authority.

The new law is contentious in the sense that it is feared to adversely impact farmers, who cannot sell non-milch cattle, and the leather industry. It is also expected to affect the consumption of beef. But, the government has pointed out that beef consumption will not be prohibited since buffaloes above the age of 13 can be slaughtered.