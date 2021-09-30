Karnataka govt ready to tackle possible Covid third wave: Sudhakar

Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said the Karnataka government and the officials are prepared to tackle the possible Covid-19 third wave.
Speaking to reporters, Sudhakar said, the government system is all prepared to manage the situation but, "we need people's support to tackle the spread of Covid.
Offering treatment is one part but the people have responsibility. The citizens must take precautionary measures," he said.
