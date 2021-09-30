Karnataka govt ready to tackle possible Covid third wave: Sudhakar

K'taka govt ready to tackle Covid third wave: Sudhakar

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Sep 30 2021, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 18:14 ist
Health Minister K Sudhakar. Credit: DH File Photo

Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said the Karnataka government and the officials are prepared to tackle the possible Covid-19 third wave.

Speaking to reporters, Sudhakar said, the government system is all prepared to manage the situation but, "we need people's support to tackle the spread of Covid.
Offering treatment is one part but the people have responsibility. The citizens must take precautionary measures," he said.

