Karnataka govt releases Rs 300 cr for rain relief, restoration

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Thursday ordered the release of Rs 300 crore towards compensation and rehabilitation of people affected due to heavy rainfall.

"Incessant rains have caused damages to the properties and brought misery to the people in the state. I have personally visited several rain-hit places and have heard their grievances. As an immediate response, I am releasing Rs 300 crore for compensation and rehabilitation purposes," Ashoka said in a statement.

According to the government order, Rs 300 crore under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) will be used to compensate for house damages caused due to heavy rainfall between July and November 2021. There are over 53,000 beneficiaries identified for the compensation.

64 lives lost in rain

Earlier in the day, the minister took stock of the rain-hit areas in KR Pet taluk, Mandya district. Speaking to reporters he said, "As many as 64 lives were lost in the rain, between June 1 and August 4, in 14 affected districts in the state."

He added: "A total of 14,956 people are affected by floods, 608 houses have been completely damaged while 2,450 have suffered partial damages. As a precautionary measure, 8,057 people have been shifted to safety while 6,933 people are housed in relief centres."

The minister further said 18,280 hectares of agriculture crops and 4,500 hectares of horticulture crops are damaged in over two months. This apart, 1,392 km of road and 4,224 school buildings had been damaged in the rain.