Karnataka govt releases tentative time-table for SSLC board exams

Rolling out calendar of events for the examination season, the Primary and Secondary Education department on Thursday released a tentative time-table for the SSLC (10th Standard) examination scheduled to be held from 14 June to 25th June 2021.

Interacting with the media persons, Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar released the tentative time table. "The students who wish to submit objections for the tentative time-table can send the same to the director of examinations of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board till 26th February," the minister said.

As per the tentative time-table, the exam will begin on the 14th of June with the First Language exam, followed by Mathematics on June 16, English or Second Language on June 18, Science on June 21, Third Language on June 23 and Social Science on June 25.