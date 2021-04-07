Karnataka govt requests railways to run over 10 more trains amid RTC strike

Karnataka govt requests rlys to run over 10 more trains

Officials said the railways is expected to respond positively to the request

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 07 2021, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 15:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

The state government has requested the railways to run more than 10 additional trains from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Kalaburagi and five other destinations.

In a letter written to the South Western Railways, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar cited the strike called by the road transport corporation (RTC) employees to seek additional trains to improve connectivity to Bengaluru.

Two trains each from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Karwar; one each to Bidar, Vijayapura and Shivamogga and increased frequency of trains on the Bengaluru-Mysuru route are among the new trains sought by the railways.

Officials said the railways is expected to respond positively to the request.

Karnataka
Indian Railways
Strike
bus strike
Bengaluru

