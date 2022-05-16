Karnataka govt rolls back 'green tax' for old vehicles

In a development that will affect the efforts to cut urban emissions, the transport department has withdrawn a part of its order revising the fee for the renewal of certificates for vehicles older than 15 years as per the directions of the high court.

In March, the state government notified the union government’s rule, termed as green tax, which revised the fee for renewal of registration certificate (RC), testing fee for fitness certificate (FC) as well as issuing of FC.

The government had hiked the fee from the existing Rs 250 to Rs 1000 for two-wheelers, Rs 500 to Rs 4,500 for cars and Rs 1,200 to Rs 10,000-12,000 for goods vehicles.

Last week, the high court granted a stay on the revision of the fee for the renewal of RCs and FCs after the Federation of Karnataka Lorry Owners Association approached it.

The fee for testing, which relatively involves less amount, is likely to be enforced.

An official in the department agreed. He said it is true that emission from old vehicles is relatively high, but the Centre did not understand how they are utilised.

“Old trucks are run on short routes. Transporters take national permits for new vehicles. A vehicle aged five or six years and above will be shifted to interstate routes. The state government should have tried to take the stakeholders into confidence,” he said.

Another official said the idea that an ‘exorbitant’ fees will push people to scrap old vehicles and buy new ones was misplaced.

“We have to look at the basics. The emission testing centres have to be strengthened and those issuing bogus certificates have to be weeded out. Without setting that right, we can’t expect better days,” he noted.

Federation president Channareddy said the revised certification fee was not only exorbitant, but unscientific too.

“Doesn’t the government know the situation in which we are operating? After the steep losses during the pandemic, we are suffering due to the high prices of fuel and spare parts,” he said.