Karnataka govt sacks Congress-bound V S Patil as NWKRTC chief

Patil said he had faced enough harassment in the BJP from the outsiders

DHNS, Karwar,
  • Aug 24 2022, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 22:44 ist
V S Patil. Credit: Special arrangement

The state government on Wednesday ordered annulling the appointment of V S Patil as chairman of North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation with immediate effect. The government did not mention any reason for its decision to cancel Patil's appointment to NWKRTC post.

Patil, the former BJP MLA from Yellapur, was seeking the party ticket from the constituency, now represented by Labour Minister Shivram Hebbar. Patil, who was miffed after he failed to get any assurance from the leadership, is said to have decided to jump the ship to Congress

Speaking to DH, Patil said, "I have faced enough harassment in the BJP from the outsiders. I was planning to quit as NWKRTC chairman after joining the Congress. I have left the corporation vehicle at Hubballi and returned to Mundgod in a private vehicle on Wednesday. In a way it is good (on annulling his appointment). It cleared decks to join the Congress."

nwkrtc
Karnataka
Congress

