Karnataka govt schools have 53,700 vacancies for teachers and staff: Minister

53,700 vacancies in Karnataka govt schools: Minister

The Minister said it has started the process of hiring 18,000 and 5,078 guest teachers in primary schools and secondary schools respectively

PTI
PTI, Belagavi,
  Dec 16 2021, 18:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 21:42 ist
Karnataka government schools have a vacancy of 53,700 teachers and staff including primary and secondary schools, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question raised by Bailahongal MLA Kaujalgi Mahantesh Shivanand, Nagesh said there are 41,869 posts vacant in primary schools, 8,292 in secondary schools and 3,292 in the pre-university colleges.

Shivanand wanted to know when and how the new National Education Policy will be implemented in the state. The NEP has been introduced by the Centre to bring reform in the education sector, mainly aimed at making it more practical.

The Minister said it has started the process of hiring 18,000 and 5,078 guest teachers in primary schools and secondary schools respectively. Nagesh said the NEP has been implemented following the recommendation of former Chief Secretary S V Ranganath-led 15-member task force.

He also told the House that the government is introducing the NEP in stages.

Karnataka News
B C Nagesh
vacancies
Government schools
Schools

