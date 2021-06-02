K'taka govt seeks report on third wave within a week

Karnataka govt seeks report on tackling third Covid-19 wave within a week

Experts have projected a possible third wave to hit the state by October-November this year

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 02 2021, 23:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 01:01 ist
A medic collects samples from e-commerce and food delivery personnel for Covid-19 testing in Bengaluru, Monday, May 24, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

The 13-member expert committee headed by cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty will submit a report to the Karnataka government within a week to chart out a roadmap to tackle the third wave of Covid-19.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who conducted a meeting with the expert committee here on Wednesday, asked the committee to submit the report detailing the precautions to be taken. The committee, in its report, is expected to look into the infrastructure needed to prepare for the third wave.  

"We discussed aggregation of resources, medicines and various other aspects of preparedness to prevent a possible third wave," Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, the Covid-19 Task Force chairperson, said.

Also read: Karnataka faces 'ramping up nightmare' for possible third Covid-19 wave

Experts have projected a possible third wave to hit the state by October-November this year. 

Speaking to DH and requesting anonymity, one of the members of the panel said among the prominent aspects discussed in the meeting was ramping up ICU facilities in rural areas and at the taluk level.

The members also discussed with Yediyurappa connecting paediatricians to health infrastructure at the grassroots level. Increasing human resources, in general, was an area of discussion, the member said. 

According to sources, the government was also urged to conduct a quick trial of vaccination for children between 12 and 18 years, as this would help in reducing the intensity of the next wave of infections. 

The state government is expected to take measures to contain the next wave based on the recommendations that will be given by the expert committee, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
B S Yediyurappa

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is NASA about to lift the 'Venus Curse?'

Is NASA about to lift the 'Venus Curse?'

Canada mourns after remains of indigenous kids found

Canada mourns after remains of indigenous kids found

Why the Arctic is warming faster than rest of the world

Why the Arctic is warming faster than rest of the world

Can plant-based diets help prevent the next pandemic?

Can plant-based diets help prevent the next pandemic?

Five key takeaways from the 'Sherni' trailer

Five key takeaways from the 'Sherni' trailer

 