Karnataka govt seeks report on tackling third Covid-19 wave within a week

The 13-member expert committee headed by cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty will submit a report to the Karnataka government within a week to chart out a roadmap to tackle the third wave of Covid-19.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who conducted a meeting with the expert committee here on Wednesday, asked the committee to submit the report detailing the precautions to be taken. The committee, in its report, is expected to look into the infrastructure needed to prepare for the third wave.

"We discussed aggregation of resources, medicines and various other aspects of preparedness to prevent a possible third wave," Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, the Covid-19 Task Force chairperson, said.

Experts have projected a possible third wave to hit the state by October-November this year.

Speaking to DH and requesting anonymity, one of the members of the panel said among the prominent aspects discussed in the meeting was ramping up ICU facilities in rural areas and at the taluk level.

The members also discussed with Yediyurappa connecting paediatricians to health infrastructure at the grassroots level. Increasing human resources, in general, was an area of discussion, the member said.

According to sources, the government was also urged to conduct a quick trial of vaccination for children between 12 and 18 years, as this would help in reducing the intensity of the next wave of infections.

The state government is expected to take measures to contain the next wave based on the recommendations that will be given by the expert committee, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.