Karnataka govt seeks time on ward reservation

Karnataka govt seeks time on ward reservation

State Government states that draft reservation notification has been issued for conducting the elections to 198 wards of BBMP

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 22 2020, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 20:19 ist

The state government on Tuesday submitted before the High Court that a draft reservation notification has been issued for conducting the elections to 198 wards of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Appearing for the state government, Advocate General (AG) Prabhuling K Navadgi informed the bench that notification on the draft reservation was issued on September 14. He sought time to go through more than 900 objections on ward-wise reservation draft notification. The AG submitted that the final notification on the delimitation of wards was issued on June 23.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission filed a memo stating that the Commission has already issued a circular setting out the guidelines for the preparation of the voters' list as per the boundaries of 198 wards. The Commission also stated that the publication of the draft ward-wise electoral rolls would be issued on October 19 and the final voters list on November 20, 2020.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka adjourned the hearing on the PIL filed by the State Election Commission to October 5.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka High Court
Karnataka
BBMP
Elections

What's Brewing

Does wearing glasses protect you from coronavirus?

Does wearing glasses protect you from coronavirus?

Why TikTok’s algorithm can’t be trusted

Why TikTok’s algorithm can’t be trusted

NASA images show stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana

NASA images show stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana

Indian girls turn to football to tackle child marriage

Indian girls turn to football to tackle child marriage

 