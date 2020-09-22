Karnataka govt seeks time on ward reservation

The state government on Tuesday submitted before the High Court that a draft reservation notification has been issued for conducting the elections to 198 wards of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Appearing for the state government, Advocate General (AG) Prabhuling K Navadgi informed the bench that notification on the draft reservation was issued on September 14. He sought time to go through more than 900 objections on ward-wise reservation draft notification. The AG submitted that the final notification on the delimitation of wards was issued on June 23.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission filed a memo stating that the Commission has already issued a circular setting out the guidelines for the preparation of the voters' list as per the boundaries of 198 wards. The Commission also stated that the publication of the draft ward-wise electoral rolls would be issued on October 19 and the final voters list on November 20, 2020.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka adjourned the hearing on the PIL filed by the State Election Commission to October 5.