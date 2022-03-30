Karnataka govt set to launch ‘Hello Revenue Minister’ helpline to address pension woes

Successful in delivering revenue documents to the farmers at their doorstep, the Karnataka Revenue Department is all set to launch ‘Hello Revenue Minister’ helpline programme aimed at resolving issues pertaining to various pension schemes in Karnataka.
Under the yet to be launched scheme, the beneficiaries can avail any of the pension services including old age pension, widow pension, freedom fighter pension at their doorstep within 72 hours.
Also read: Finance Bills passed as Karnataka CM promises fiscal measures
Revenue Minister R Ashoka told Legislative Council on Wednesday that the programme will resolve any hurdle associated with disbursement of these pension related schemes including inordinate delay in processing of applications.
“We are working on a dedicated software to power this programme. Besides, a helpline/control room will also be set up to claim any of the services by dialling the helpline,” the minister explained in the Upper House.
