Karnataka govt sets up corp for nomadic groups

The Karnataka government on Saturday issued an order forming the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Nomadic Development Corporation.

According to the order issued by the social welfare department, Karnataka has 9.91 lakh nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes (6.65 lakh SC and 3.25 lakh ST) based on the 2011 Census. The new corporation will function on the lines of the Development and Welfare Board for De-notified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities of the union government. The order also created eight posts, including a managing director, for the new body.