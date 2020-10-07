Karnataka govt slashes ‘hefty’ fine for not wearing face mask to Rs 250 from Rs 1,000

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said the fine amount for not wearing a face mask in public will be reduced to Rs 250 from Rs 1,000 in urban areas and Rs 100 from Rs 500 in rural areas.

The decision to slash the fine amount for not wearing face masks was taken “in the backdrop of public opposition and experts’ opinions,” Yediyurappa said in a statement.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The new fines will come into effect immediately.

About a week ago, the state government decided to impose Rs 1,000 fine in urban areas and Rs 500 in rural areas on citizens who are found in public places without wearing a face mask. The move was aimed at containing Covid-19 with cases rising.



Marshalls in Bengaluru and other designated enforcement officials have been penalizing citizens. Several cases of citizens refusing to pay the fine citing it is “too much” have been reported.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

“Ever since Covid-19 was first reported in Karnataka, the government is doing everything possible to contain it. Since there is no vaccine, it is inevitable to make mandatory wearing of face masks, using hand sanitizer and maintaining social distance,” Yediyurappa said.

“As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, the government is making all efforts to balance life and livelihood. I request citizens to voluntarily wear masks, use hand sanitizer and keep social distance and cooperate with the government,” Yediyurappa said.