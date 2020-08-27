Karnataka govt spending hits a pandemic roadblock

State government departments are struggling to meet their expenditure targets, with the economic havoc caused by the pandemic affecting the execution of critical development works across the state.

According to the latest progress report of the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP), barring for the month of July, during which the government spent 267% more than its target, the highest in recent years, development works have yet to pick up pace.

The government’s overall expenditure stands at 18.75% up to July this fiscal, which is lower than 23.19% in the corresponding period last year.

The spike in July is attributed to the unlocking of Covid-19 restrictions, which allowed the government to resume development works. Still, the average progress till July has been about 20% in the past.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Government expenditure is a common way to measure progress and administrative efficiency.

“Yes, expenditure is low, but where’s the money to spend,” Karnataka State Planning Board vice-chairman B J Puttaswamy asked, referring to the loss of revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Development works in the areas of urban development, housing, irrigation, highway development, agriculture among others have taken a beating because of the pandemic that put everything else on the back-burner.

According to data, expenditure in 16 government departments is in single digits, including the departments of Infrastructure Development and Public Enterprises that have not spent any money.

Usually, government expenditure sees a rush towards the final quarter of a fiscal. By October, the average spending is about 40% and Karnataka will have to slog to surpass that.

The government will look to augment spending by focusing on specific programmes. For example, the RDPR department is looking at road works and other developmental activities, which are currently in the red for low spending.

“We have tendered the works under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and execution will begin now,” RDPR principal secretary LK Atheeq said.”Rains are delaying the works in some parts, but the project is on track. Expenditure will start coming October onwards.”

In 2019-20, the state’s growth slipped to 6.8% from 7.8% due to factors such as large-scale floods and a general slowdown in the economy. For 2020-21, growth rate is expected to drop further to 6.3% as per the medium-term fiscal plan.

“The unlocking of the economy is helping. We expect revenues to start flowing November onwards and the situation will improve,” Puttaswamy said.