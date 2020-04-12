Karnataka Govt studying in-depth consequences of coronavirus lockdown norms relaxation

The Karnataka government is studying in-depth the consequences of the possible relaxation of lockdown norms after April 14 and plans to come out with a clear roadmap in a day or two, a key Minister said on Sunday.

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, who is in charge of all matters related to COVID-19, told PTI that the pros and cons of any decision that the Government intends to take is being looked at in detail.

"We are trying to understand how the situation would be of any action that we intend to take. We need to foresee the repercussions or results of our action. That we have to keep it in mind and make a decision. After-effects of the decisions we intend to take, that is more important, he said. You will have clarity (on the possible relaxation of lockdown norms) in a day or two. For everything (government decisions) we will give the reasoning for what action we would like to take; with the reasoning, we will give a decision," the Minister added.

Government sources said some relaxation in liquor sales, stopped during the lock-down period, is likely after the ongoing 21-day national clampdown ends on April 14. Twelve of the state's 30 districts remain free from the COVID-19 pandemic. Till Saturday, Karnataka reported 215 COVID-19 positive cases, including six deaths and 39 discharges.