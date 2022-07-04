Karnataka govt suspends Amrit Paul, Manjunath after their arrest

The Basavaraj Bommai administration has placed IPS officer Amrit Paul and IAS officer J Manjunath under suspension following their arrest on Monday.

Their suspension orders were issued by the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR), which handles service matters.

Paul, the Additional DGP for internal security, is under arrest by the CID for his alleged role in the irregularities in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors. He was heading the police recruitment wing when the scam allegedly took place.

Manjunath was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) based on “circumstantial evidence” that he was “obtaining bribe indirectly” during his tenure as the Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner.

Paul and Manjunath are not permitted to leave the headquarters (Bengaluru) without written permission of the state government, according to the suspension orders.