Karnataka govt suspends Amrit Paul, Manjunath

Karnataka govt suspends Amrit Paul, Manjunath after their arrest

Paul and Manjunath are not permitted to leave the headquarters (Bengaluru) without written permission of the state government

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 04 2022, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2022, 23:09 ist

The Basavaraj Bommai administration has placed IPS officer Amrit Paul and IAS officer J Manjunath under suspension following their arrest on Monday. 

Their suspension orders were issued by the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR), which handles service matters. 

Paul, the Additional DGP for internal security, is under arrest by the CID for his alleged role in the irregularities in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors. He was heading the police recruitment wing when the scam allegedly took place. 

Manjunath was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) based on “circumstantial evidence” that he was “obtaining bribe indirectly” during his tenure as the Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner. 

Paul and Manjunath are not permitted to leave the headquarters (Bengaluru) without written permission of the state government, according to the suspension orders. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
ACB
CID
Arrest
India News

What's Brewing

Why are so many seats empty at Wimbledon this year?

Why are so many seats empty at Wimbledon this year?

NASA satellite breaks from Earth orbit, heads to moon

NASA satellite breaks from Earth orbit, heads to moon

This N95 face mask can kill Covid-19 virus

This N95 face mask can kill Covid-19 virus

Part & parcel of game: Bairstow on exchange with Kohli

Part & parcel of game: Bairstow on exchange with Kohli

Akasa Air unveils first look at crew uniforms

Akasa Air unveils first look at crew uniforms

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World

 