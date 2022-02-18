Karnataka govt tables Bill to protect 2011-batch of KPSC

The BJP government on Friday tabled a Bill in the Karnataka Assembly to validate the appointment of gazetted probationers from the 2011 batch of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) whose recruitment was struck down by various courts on corruption charges.

The Karnataka Civil Services (Validation of Selection and Appointment of 2011 batch Gazetted Probationers) Bill prevents any court from enforcing "any decree or order to direct the review" of any appointments made under its provisions.

362 candidates made the selection list for Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ gazetted probationers’ posts in 2013, but the entire recruitment process got mired in allegations of corruption. A CID probe had found irregularities.

The Bill, according to the government, is being moved to provide justice to the 2011-batch of candidates. Apart from validating their appointments, the Bill also revokes orders issued by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government dated October 15, 2013, and August 14, 2014, cancelling the results of the recruitment exam.

"The state government shall take immediate steps to issue appointment orders to 2011-batch gazetted probationers as per the KPSC selection list," the Bill reads. "No suit or other proceeding shall be maintained or confirmed in any court or any Tribunal or before any Authority for the review of any such appointment made in accordance with the provisions of this Act," according to the Bill.

"...none of the candidates who are either selected or had participated in the selection process have been named as accused persons. The gist of the charge sheet filed by the CID discloses that there is a commission of the offence of criminal conspiracy by the chairman, members and staff and some middlemen to favour certain candidates who are otherwise ineligible or less meritorious by accepting illegal gratifications. Who these candidates are is not pointedly forthcoming in the report of the CID," the Bill explains in its statement of objects and reasons.

"Unless the tainted candidates are segregated and a detail investigation are held and proved guilty in the court of law after the due trial it may not be proper to hold the examination as vitiated," the Bill argues. "Whereas in respect of untainted candidates their sincere efforts has to be respected and their legitimate expectation for having appointed shall be honoured."

The Bill further states that no member of the KPSC or candidate was proven guilty of any offence or convicted in any court of trial.

