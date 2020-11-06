Karnataka govt, Tata ink Rs 4,000 crore pact to improve ITIs

The state government on Friday inked a major agreement with Tata Technologies to modernize 150 industrial training institutes (ITI) at a cost of Rs 4,636 crore.

“Our ITIs aren't yet ready for smart manufacturing. Under this project, industrial partnerships will be forged to meet the requirements with state-of-the-art technology to impart training and services to the ITI, polytechnic and engineering students,” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters.

Under the agreement, Tata Technologies will provide Rs 4,080 crore whereas the state government will spend Rs 556 crore. Three hundred trainers from Tata Technologies and associate industries will impart training in these 150 ITIs along with online sessions that students from other ITIs can attend. “Training by Tata and other companies will help students bag job opportunities across the globe,” the CM said.

Yediyurappa added that the project complemented the state's investor-friendly climate.

Karnataka has 1,713 ITIs - 270 government, 196 aided and 1,247 private - where some 1.8 lakh students are enrolled. Of the 270 state-run ITIs, 150 have their own building.

The Karnataka Skill Development Corporation will spend Rs 105 crore from its own available funds to take up building repairs, additional electricity requirements and other works for the partnership.

The agreement will focus on electric vehicles, agricultural machinery, aerospace/defence, horticulture, smart cities and other sectors, the government said in a release.

Tata Technologies managing director and chief executive Warren Harris called it a ‘social project’ that would create a platform for students to be a part of the “rapidly transforming ecosystem and get exposure to latest machinery, hardware, software, courseware and training.” This, he said, would augment industrial growth and create self-employment.

According to Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, who heads the skills department, the project was expected to help more than one lakh youth get better employment opportunities every year. “Apart from this, 10 new courses are being initiated based on the demands of the industries. Skill training based on industry requirement will be provided in the ITIs,” he said.