Karnataka govt to conduct random coronavirus tests on slum dwellers, vendors & bill collectors

The Karnataka health department on Wednesday decided to begin random testing for essential workers and slum dwellers. According to an order issued by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, the government will begin random testing (using RT-PCR pooled sample technique) of slum-dwellers, vendors/bill collectors in malls, supermarkets, markets and footpaths, and delivery boys of food chains and couriers.

The Commissioner, BBMP and Deputy Commissioners in consultation with the local expert committee will identify persons and locations from which random samples are to be collected.

Karnataka COVID-19 death toll crosseed 100-mark on Wednesday. With eight more deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the death toll due to COVID-19 in the state surpassed the 100-mark on Wednesday.

The death toll mounted to 104 on Wednesday apart from two suicides, one road traffic accident case, and one liver cirrhosis case.

Five of Wednesday's deaths were from Bengaluru while one each was from Shivamogga, Ballari, and Bidar districts.

So far, 7734 cases have been reported in Karnataka, including 4804 discharges. 204 new cases were reported on Wednesday and 106 among them were inter-state passengers, and two were international passengers. Most interstate passengers were returnees from Maharashtra. 348 were discharged.

Bengaluru Urban reported 55 cases, Yadgir 37, Ballari 29, Kalaburagi 19, and Bidar 12.

P-2175, a 43-year-old man and resident of Dakshina Kannada, with cirrhosis of liver got admitted to a designated hospital in Dakshina Kannada on 23rd May and died on the same day.

The lab report confirmed COVID-19 infection on May 25. He was declared as a case of non-COVID-19 related death on Tuesday by the health department.