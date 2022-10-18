K'taka to consider orders, reports for Vokkaliga quota

Karnataka govt to consider past orders, reports for Vokkaliga quota decision

This demand comes following the government's recent decision to increase reservation for SCs to 17% and for STs to 7%

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 18 2022, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2022, 17:34 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH file photo

With the demand for 12 per cent reservation for Vokkaligas, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said various communities have been seeking quota and that the state government would act based on various judgements and reports of permanent backward class commission.

Adichunchanagiri seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami on Monday said the Vokkaligas, who constitute about 16 per cent of the population in the state, need more than the existing 4 per cent reservation.

"I have already said in the Assembly. There are more aspirations in all communities, there is nothing wrong in asking for (increase in reservation), but whatever has to be done should be done within the framework of law," Bommai said in response to a question on Seer's demand.

Speaking to reporters here, he further said, "There are also various judgements, there is a permanent backward class commission, based on all these things whatever has to be done, can be done. Based on all these reports we will take further actions."

Addressing an event at Kolar on Monday, the Swami had said, "...now, with the state government deciding to go beyond the 50 per cent reservation cap, our community wants the quota to be hiked by another 8 per cent from 4 to 12 per cent.”

This demand comes following the government's recent decision to increase reservation for SCs (scheduled caste) from 15 to 17 per cent and for STs (scheduled tribe) from 3 to 7 per cent. This hike would take the reservation tally in Karnataka to 56 per cent, above the 50 per cent cap fixed by the Supreme Court.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vokkaliga
Reservation
Karnataka
basavaraj bommai

What's Brewing

Deadlines and punishments: Ola Electric's work culture

Deadlines and punishments: Ola Electric's work culture

Japan researchers create AI enlightenment tool

Japan researchers create AI enlightenment tool

Worry grows for Iran athlete who climbed without hijab

Worry grows for Iran athlete who climbed without hijab

Kerala students develop electric car; win laurels

Kerala students develop electric car; win laurels

UAE's Meiyappan takes 5th-ever hat-trick of T20 WC

UAE's Meiyappan takes 5th-ever hat-trick of T20 WC

How app developers keep kids glued to screens

How app developers keep kids glued to screens

 