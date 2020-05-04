Karnataka govt to convince migrants to stay back in state

The movement of migrant labourers from Karnataka has stopped temporarily, as some North Indian states are yet to give their consent.

Following a late evening meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and senior officials, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that the state government will convince labourers to stay back and ensure free food supply at their camps. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, who has been tasked to look into migrants' issues, was also present.

"Even if we allow them to travel, they will be quarantined for 14 days as soon as they reach their native states. The labourers don't know about this and some states have not yet given permission for their return," Ashoka said. "But those who have already booked their train tickets will leave."

According to sources in CMO, the decision to convince the workers to stay back came after several major projects - both government and private - were affected by the mass migration of labourers to their native districts and states.

After the meeting, Ashoka and Kumar visited labourers who are demanding to be sent back to their home states.

Yediyurappa will chair a meeting on Tuesday and instruct builders under CREDAI to pay pending wages of labourers, provide food supply and ensure their safety, Ashoka said, adding that all construction and civic works of the BBMP will also be taken up to help the labourers remain employed.