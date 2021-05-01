Karnataka govt to direct private hospitals to fix fee for CT scans: Sudhakar

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar said an order will be issued today directing all private hospitals to charge a fixed fee for conducting CT scan as advised by a team of experts to know Covid-19 status accurately.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Sudhakar stated that CT scans are conducted for free at government hospitals, and private hospitals should not fleece patients for the same.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa flagged off the vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group at Atal Bihari Vajapeyee Medical College. Public will be informed about the commencing based on the production of the vaccines. There are about 6,000 vaccination centres that require 3 lakh doses of Covid vaccines per day. If the 18-plus drive begins, as many as six lakh doses are needed, the minister explained.

The results of the 14-day curfew can't be achieved in just four days of its imposition, Sudhakar said, invoking Mumbai's example as the situation in Maharashtra has come under control after lockdown-like curbs. Stricter measures will be taken if the scourge of Covid-19 didn't come down, Sudhakar stated.

A total of 15 per cent beds have been reserved in Bengaluru's hospitals for the people of Chikkaballapur district to save the lives. As Chikkamagaluru, Ramanagara, Bengaluru rural, Kolar and Yadgir districts have no medical colleges, serious Covid patients are being sent to the nearest hospitals attached to the medical colleges and other hospitals. The same was done last year. The minister who raised this question has lacked information, he taunted.