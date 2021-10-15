Karnataka govt to ease deadlines as Covid hits investments

The state government has decided to rework deadlines for investors to start their business operations as the Covid-19 pandemic has interrupted the implementation of 663 investment projects worth Rs 1.06 lakh crore that promise over two lakh jobs.

These projects were approved over the last three years. But, the pandemic has made sure none of them is ready for production or manufacturing.

According to official sources, investors are given a minimum of two years to start operations.

“This time, there is no compulsion that they have to meet deadlines,” Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani told DH.

“We are extending the time for anyone who approaches us. Our intent is to ensure that these industries start functioning,” he said.

As per the data available with the industries department, a total of 663 projects were approved between 2019-20 and 2021-22 by the state-level Single Window Clearance Committee. The projects cumulatively add up to Rs 1.06 lakh crore. Together, they are expected to generate 2.36 lakh jobs.

Implementation of these projects is crucial for Karnataka that is looking to slowly come out of the pandemic-induced economic crisis, and with its flagship Invest Karnataka summit scheduled to take place in November 2022.

Based on the size of the investment, the state government usually gives industries anywhere between two and five years’ time to start their production. The government allows an extension in few cases where there are inevitable delays if the companies approach them after the deadline period.

“Once the state government approves a project, the company approaches KIADB for land. Usually, they get a possession certificate for land within a couple of months. Later, they have to apply for departmental clearances and take up other pre-production work. While many have received possession certificates, there has been a lag in the rest of the work owing to the pandemic,” an official explained.

‘30,000 acres land bank’

Meanwhile, the government is in the process of creating a land bank for industries. According to Nirani, over 30,000 acres of land have been identified across the state, with a specific focus on Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

“For instance, in Kalaburagi, we have identified 2,000 acres and in Bagalkot, we’re looking at 1,000 acres. In another six months, we want to complete the process,” he said. The land bank will be showcased at the Invest Karnataka summit.

