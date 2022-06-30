Karnataka govt to establish zoos in all districts: Minister Katti

Karnataka Forest Minister Umesh V Katti on Thursday said the government is planning to establish zoos in all the districts across the state.

The Minister was speaking to reporters during his visit to Mysuru Zoo in the city. "We have identified places at all the districts across the state. A proposal will be sent to the concerned department in this regard," he said, adding, the work will commence once the proposal is cleared.

Katti lauded the authorities of Mysuru Zoo and said that the zoo is well maintained.

On a query about Maharashtra politics, Katti said that Karnataka BJP is different from Maharashtra BJP. "Whoever comes in power in Maharashtra, Belagavi will remain ours," he said. "There are a few people who create border issues. They shoul be punished as per the law," he said.

The Minister also said that BJP government has not snatched the forest rights of tribal people. "BJP is in favor of tribal communities and BJP made Draupadi Murmu as President candidate to bring tribals to mainstream."

Seperate state for development: Katti

Katti, who was criticised for seeking separate state for North Karnataka, defended himself saying that the move would lead to more development. "Karnataka was formed when the population was just 2.5 crore, but now it has increased to 6 crore. There would be better development and good administration if the state was divided," he said.