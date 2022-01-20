Karnataka govt to foot hospital bill of litterateur Kanavi

The state government has decided to bear the treatment cost of renowned litterateur Channaveera Kanavi who is under treatment at the SDM Hospital in Dharwad, Bommai said.

"Kanavi, who was suffering from fever, was admitted to the hospital on January 14. During the course of treatment, he was found to be infected with Covid-19. He is under intense treatment and is on oxygen. Kanavi is one of the great poets the state has seen and he is an intellectual property of Karnataka. We wish he recovers and leads a healthy life," Bommai said in a statement.

