Karnataka govt to form vision groups, says minister M B Patil

The state government will constitute new vision groups across seven sectors to promote industrial development, Industries Minister M B Patil said. He was speaking at an interaction with industrialists on Monday evening.

The vision groups will comprise industry experts, public sector officials and academics. These groups will be institutionalised to provide holistic guidance, Patil said. The proposed vision groups will cover the sectors of Aerospace & Defense, Machine Tools, ESDM, Core Manufacturing, Pharma, Startups (non-IT) and Auto/EV.