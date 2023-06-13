K'taka to form vision groups, says minister M B Patil

Karnataka govt to form vision groups, says minister M B Patil

The vision groups will comprise industry experts, public sector officials and academics.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jun 13 2023, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 08:44 ist
Congress minister M B Patil. Credit: DH Photo

The state government will constitute new vision groups across seven sectors to promote industrial development, Industries Minister M B Patil said. He was speaking at an interaction with industrialists on Monday evening.

The vision groups will comprise industry experts, public sector officials and academics. These groups will be institutionalised to provide holistic guidance, Patil said. The proposed vision groups will cover the sectors of Aerospace & Defense, Machine Tools, ESDM, Core Manufacturing, Pharma, Startups (non-IT) and Auto/EV.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

M B Patil
Karnataka News
Vision Group

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region

Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region

Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US

Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

 