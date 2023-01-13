Karnataka govt to go after pet shops that flout rules

Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan on Friday announced a major crackdown on pet shops, many of which are flouting rules, he said.

The minister has directed officials to go after unlicensed pet shops and take "indiscriminate" action.

"In the coming days, shops selling animals and birds will be checked. During checks, action will be initiated if unauthorised sale of domestic and foreign birds and animals is found," Chavan said in a statement.

"Owners of pet shops selling doves, rabbits, ducks, dogs, cats and various other species of birds and animals are required to be registered with and obtain a licence from the Karnataka Animal Welfare Board," Chavan said.

Citing recent raids on pet shops in Bengaluru earlier this week, Chavan said authorities found major violations.

On Wednesday, authorities raided pet shops in Bengaluru resulting in 1,344 animals from 16 species being rescued. It was found that animals were housed in overcrowded and unclean cages. Many pet shops displayed unweaned puppies for sale and did not provide the animals with enough food or water. While a few pet shops ran without licences, many others did not cater to the medical needs of animals and left the injured animals untreated.

Chavan pointed out that pet shops must comply with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules 2017 and the Pet Shop Rules 2018.

"In many shops, various birds are put in one cage. Birds and animals are found in places that are not clean, without food or water. We have also received complaints about birds and dogs dying and rotting," Chavan said.

The minister urged citizens to call 82771 00200 and report pet shops that are flouting rules in terms of animal care and protection. "Citizens visiting pet shops must check for the licence. Citizens must transact only in registered shops," he said.