Karnataka govt to hold key meet on Covid-19 in Bengaluru on Monday

Revenue Minister R Ashoka will chair a meeting of all Bengaluru MPs, legislators and ministers to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the city where cases are soaring. The meeting will be held on April 19 at Vidhana Soudha.

The meeting is being held at the direction of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is in hospital for Covid-19 treatment. "The CM will, mostly, attend the meeting virtually," Ashoka said.

The outcome of this meeting will be crucial to determine the steps the government will take to contain the spread of the virus in Bengaluru, which accounts for 75% of Karnataka's active Covid-19 cases. Speculation is rife that the government will consider some more curbs, which might include closure of public places where people gather.

Originally, Yediyurappa wanted to hold an all-party meeting on Sunday to elicit opinions from the Opposition Congress and JD(S) on containing the pandemic. However, he tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and is undergoing treatment.