Karnataka govt to hold key meet on Covid-19 in B'luru

Karnataka govt to hold key meet on Covid-19 in Bengaluru on Monday

The meeting is being held at the direction of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 17 2021, 23:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2021, 00:32 ist
R Ashoka. Credit: DH file photo

Revenue Minister R Ashoka will chair a meeting of all Bengaluru MPs, legislators and ministers to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the city where cases are soaring. The meeting will be held on April 19 at Vidhana Soudha.

The meeting is being held at the direction of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is in hospital for Covid-19 treatment. "The CM will, mostly, attend the meeting virtually," Ashoka said.

Read | Karnataka asks Centre for 7,500 extra oxygen cylinders amid surge in Covid-19

The outcome of this meeting will be crucial to determine the steps the government will take to contain the spread of the virus in Bengaluru, which accounts for 75% of Karnataka's active Covid-19 cases. Speculation is rife that the government will consider some more curbs, which might include closure of public places where people gather.

Originally, Yediyurappa wanted to hold an all-party meeting on Sunday to elicit opinions from the Opposition Congress and JD(S) on containing the pandemic. However, he tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and is undergoing treatment.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
R Ashoka
B S Yediyurappa

Related videos

What's Brewing

More young people hit by Covid as cases rise in India

More young people hit by Covid as cases rise in India

Funeral procession begins for Prince Philip

Funeral procession begins for Prince Philip

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

 