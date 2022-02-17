Karnataka govt to not open new engineering colleges

Karnataka will not open new government engineering colleges as the existing ones are not getting enough admissions, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan told the Assembly on Thursday.

Narayan was responding to a question by Singdi BJP MLA Ramesh Bhusnur who sought a new government engineering college in his constituency.

“Existing colleges aren’t getting enough admissions. That being the case, there’s no question of starting new colleges,” Narayan said. “In the Vijayapura district, 50-75 per cent seats are vacant. That’s why we are not considering opening new colleges,” he said.

In his written reply, Narayan said the government is strengthening existing engineering colleges by providing them with basic infrastructure as per All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) norms.

Karnataka has 15 state-run engineering colleges.

This academic year, Karnataka has seen a whopping 23,000 engineering seats remaining vacant across all categories of colleges.

