Karnataka govt to not open new engineering colleges

Karnataka will not open new government engineering colleges as the existing ones are not getting enough admissions, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan told the Assembly on Thursday.
Narayan was responding to a question by Singdi BJP MLA Ramesh Bhusnur who sought a new government engineering college in his constituency.
“Existing colleges aren’t getting enough admissions. That being the case, there’s no question of starting new colleges,” Narayan said. “In the Vijayapura district, 50-75 per cent seats are vacant. That’s why we are not considering opening new colleges,” he said.
In his written reply, Narayan said the government is strengthening existing engineering colleges by providing them with basic infrastructure as per All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) norms.
Karnataka has 15 state-run engineering colleges.
This academic year, Karnataka has seen a whopping 23,000 engineering seats remaining vacant across all categories of colleges.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Bappi Lahiri funeral: Family & Friends bid final adieu!
Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'
The world’s hardiest bacteria
Death toll in Brazil floods, landslides rises to 94
A tale of rich family legacy and famous fish fry
First woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant
A clock could transform fundamental physics
Last freshwater dolphin in northeastern Cambodia dies
Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki