Karnataka govt to release vision document outlining healthcare reforms on Friday

The state is set to release a vision document on Friday, with reforms suggested for the overhaul of the public healthcare system across all medical specialities.

DH caught up with heads of major tertiary care government hospitals who spoke about the deficits in cancer care, child care and stroke management.

One of the major requirements in child care is decentralising tertiary care as state-run Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH) is perhaps the only single-speciality hospital that has no branches as opposed to Jayadeva for cardiac care or Kidwai for cancer care.

Dr Basavaraj G V, professor, paediatrics, IGICH, told DH, "Setting up government children's hospitals in backward districts will reduce the burden on the Bengaluru centre. Treating kids affected by pneumonia, diarrhoea, and vaccine-preventable diseases like measles, diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus should be a priority."

With respect to oncology, peripheral cancer centres are needed apart from regular cancer screening camps to detect tobacco-linked cancers and cancers of the breast and cervix in women.

Dr C Ramachandra, director, Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, said, "Incidence of breast cancer is the highest among women in urban areas. We had suggested installing ten mammogram machines in the whole of Karnataka in 2017. It has not yet been implemented. All women above 40 years of age should undergo a mammogram screening."

Nimhans has already proposed to the Centre to consider setting up a hub and spoke model for stroke management, the success of which is dependent on bringing the patient to a health facility in the golden hour.

Dr Prathima Murthy, director, Nimhans, told DH, "For stroke care and acute neurological trauma, we have already made a proposal recently to the central government to have specialised centres not just in Bengaluru, but other districts too. There is a lot of delay in bringing patients from remote parts of Karnataka to Nimhans."

