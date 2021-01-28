Karnataka govt to reopen classes for 9th standard to I PUC from Feb 1

Buoyed by the response to the offline classes for SSLC and II PUC students and considerable fall in the number of Covid-19 cases across Karnataka, the state government has decided to reopen classes for grades 9th to 11th (I PUC) from February 1 across the state.

Holding a consultative meeting on Thursday with the members of the state technical advisory committee for Covid-19, which gave its nod to reopen the schools, the Primary and Secondary Education department has decided to reopen schools from 9th to I PUC from February 1 all over Karnataka.

Further, the experts' committee also recommended the state government to wait for another two-weeks to reopen the classes for 8th grade and rest of the grades. "We will convene a meeting with the technical advisory committee in the second week of February to decide on reopening of classes for other grades," said S Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education.