Karnataka: Classes for class 9 to I PUC from Feb 1

Karnataka govt to reopen classes for 9th standard to I PUC from Feb 1

We'll convene a meeting with technical advisory committee to decide on reopening of classes for other grades, said S Suresh Kumar

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 28 2021, 17:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2021, 17:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Buoyed by the response to the offline classes for SSLC and II PUC students and considerable fall in the number of Covid-19 cases across Karnataka, the state government has decided to reopen classes for grades 9th to 11th (I PUC) from February 1 across the state. 

Holding a consultative meeting on Thursday with the members of the state technical advisory committee for Covid-19, which gave its nod to reopen the schools, the Primary and Secondary Education department has decided to reopen schools from 9th to I PUC from February 1 all over Karnataka. 

Further, the experts' committee also recommended the state government to wait for another two-weeks to reopen the classes for 8th grade and rest of the grades. "We will convene a meeting with the technical advisory committee in the second week of February to decide on reopening of classes for other grades," said S Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Schools
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

This new supercomputer will be among world's fastest

This new supercomputer will be among world's fastest

'HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series'

'HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series'

Genetic link between diabetes and heart issues

Genetic link between diabetes and heart issues

Zebrafish: Science’s beloved ‘model’ organism

Zebrafish: Science’s beloved ‘model’ organism

 