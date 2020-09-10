Karnataka govt to rope in data entry operators to contain Covid-19 in rural areas

Karnataka government has directed Primary Healthcare Centres and Community Healthcare Centres (PHCs and CHCs) to rope in data entry operators of gram panchayats to assist in containing the disease in rural areas.

"Due to staff shortage at PHCs and CHCs at various taluks of the state, smooth functioning of these centres was very difficult," a circular by Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar said. There isn't adequate staff to take up measures to contain the disease and to register patients under various programmes of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Till the Department made arrangements for the same, data entry operators at gram panchayats will have to work one hour per day at the nearest PHC and CHC. The circular also directed Chief Executive Officers of all Zilla Panchayats to depute data entry operators for such healthcare centres. They should be trained at the taluk level by taluk health officers for the purpose.

The circular was following challenges faced by district administrations in documenting the cases, after Karnataka started recording more than 7,000 cases per day, of which around 65 per cent were outside Bengaluru Urban district. The spike in cases in rural areas has been a cause of concern for the government, as several symptomatic patients too avoided approaching healthcare centres, sources said.