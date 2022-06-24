Govt to take up anthropological study of Vishwakarmas

Karnataka govt to take up anthropological study of Vishwakarmas

The study will also concentrate on the evolution of the community, its leaders and other aspects

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 24 2022, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 23:17 ist
Kota Srinivas Poojary. Credit: DH file photo

The state government will carry out an anthropological study of the Vishwakarma community and an order will be issued soon for this, Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Friday.

He was speaking at an interaction organised by the Karnataka Vishwakarma Communities Development Corporation here.

"The government will conduct a study on the political, educational and cultural status of the community," Poojary said. The study will also concentrate on the evolution of the community, its leaders and other aspects, he added.

On demands to set up community halls in all taluks, Poojary said that the government is facing a shortage of land. "If suitable land is identified at taluks, community halls will be constructed," he said. "There is a proposal to construct community halls in all districts. In Bengaluru, too, the government is unable to find suitable land for the construction of Vishwakarma Bhavan for which two acres of land is required," he added.

