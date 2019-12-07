Karnataka govt to unveil children's budget: Report

BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government is planning to announce a special budget for children from the next financial year.

All the departments have been told to prepare a separate budget statement that focusses exclusively on children's schemes, reported The Times of India.

As per the government proceedings, assessed by TOI, the child budget system will include guidelines from UNICEF-sponsored capacity building and research on public finances of children projects

“The government decided to introduce a budget for children from 2020-21. All departments will need to identify child-focussed schemes and programmes and provide the cost incurred," a government circular said.

The report also mentioned that the government has approached the Fiscal Policy Institute (FPI), Bengaluru to help prepare the child budget statement. The state-run institute demonstrates insights into institutional knowledge.

If Karnataka is able to pull off such a budget, it will become the fourth country in India after Kerala, Assam and Bihar.

