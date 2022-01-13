Karnataka govt to write to Centre on fertiliser prices

Concerned over the rise in various fertiliser prices, the state government will write to the Centre seeking some succour to farmers, Agriculture Minister B C Patil said Thursday.

Responding to queries at a news conference, he said that prices of potash have skyrocketed over the past couple of months. Though the use of potash is relatively lower in Karnataka, the government will write to the Centre to provide some assistance, he said, recalling that the Central government had offered assistance when prices of other fertilisers increased in the past.

Patil said that Rs 642.26 crore was released from the Centre under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana recently, which will be used to develop irrigation facilities in 57 taluks of the state.

Noting that the state government had set a target to set up 250 farmer or fishermen produce organisations, he said that 178 such units have come up in the state. The rest of the units will come up at the end of the fiscal, Patil added.