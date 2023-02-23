Karnataka govt transfers seven IPS officers

Bengaluru city got a new traffic DCP for the south traffic division

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 23 2023, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 04:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka government transferred seven IPS officers on Thursday.

Bengaluru city got a new traffic DCP for the south traffic division. The government created a new post and posted Mohammed Sujeetha M S as DCP traffic south. She was serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), City Armed Reserve (CAR), headquarters, Bengaluru city.

N Shashi Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) and commissioner of police, Mangaluru city is transferred and posted as DIGP, Railways. Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, who was serving as DCP, traffic west division, Bengaluru, is posted as commissioner of police, Mangaluru city in the downgraded post.

Dekka Kishore Babu, who was serving as superintendent of police (SP), wireless, Bengaluru, is posted as SP, intelligence in the vacant post.

Dr Kona Vamsi Krishna, commandant, first battalion, Karnataka State Reserve Police, Bengaluru (KSRP). Arunangshu Giri, SP, Kpppal is transferred and posted as DCP, CAR, headquarters. Yashodha Vantagodi, SP, Karnataka Lokayukta, Belagavi, is transferred and posted as SP, Koppal district.

The government has not posted any officer for DCP, traffic west division. Another round of transfers are expected. 

 

