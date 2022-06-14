Karnataka govt uploads all revised textbooks

All three revised versions of the school textbooks by committees, headed by G S Mudambadithaya, Baraguru Ramachandrappa and Rohith Chakrathirtha, are now available in the public domain.
The Karnataka Text Book Society (KTBS) has uploaded the textbooks revised by all three committees for public scrutiny.
Citizens can visit www.ktbs.kar.nic.in and download the textbooks.
The citizens can take a look at the three versions and compare the current revised textbooks with the earlier ones. Objections, if any, can be submitted to KTBS.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Waste to energy! Refreshing coffee with civet poo
Ticketless birds: Mob logic runs over bus rules
Assam forests now largest home for rarest pygmy hogs
The role of food and nutrition in recovery
How coffee is saving a unique Mozambican forest
Staring at yourself on Zoom chats may worsen your mood
Pollution may cut life expectancy by 10 years in Delhi