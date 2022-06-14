Karnataka govt uploads all revised textbooks

  Jun 14 2022, 23:19 ist
  updated: Jun 15 2022, 02:01 ist

All three revised versions of the school textbooks by committees, headed by G S Mudambadithaya, Baraguru Ramachandrappa and Rohith Chakrathirtha, are now available in the public domain.

Citizens can visit www.ktbs.kar.nic.in and download the textbooks. 

The citizens can take a look at the three versions and compare the current revised textbooks with the earlier ones. Objections, if any, can be submitted to KTBS. 

