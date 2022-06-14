Karnataka govt uploads all revised textbooks

All three revised versions of the school textbooks by committees, headed by G S Mudambadithaya, Baraguru Ramachandrappa and Rohith Chakrathirtha, are now available in the public domain.

The Karnataka Text Book Society (KTBS) has uploaded the textbooks revised by all three committees for public scrutiny.

Citizens can visit www.ktbs.kar.nic.in and download the textbooks.

The citizens can take a look at the three versions and compare the current revised textbooks with the earlier ones. Objections, if any, can be submitted to KTBS.