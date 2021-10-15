Govt urged not to defer reopening of primary classes

Karnataka govt urged not to defer reopening of primary classes

The coalition urged the department to release guidelines for the safe reopening of schools and for helping children to resume learning

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 15 2021, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2021, 01:20 ist

A group of academicians has sought the state government not to defer the reopening of physical classes for grades 1 to 5.

Following the recent reports about the department of primary and secondary education planning consultations with parents and other stakeholders on reopening the schools,  the National Coalition on the Education Emergency has urged the government to resume classes for 60 lakh children in lower primary and pre-primary schools.

A coalition is a group of individuals, organisations and networks across the country. 

In a statement released to the media, the coalition urged the department to release guidelines for the safe reopening of schools and for helping children to resume learning. 

"The parents who do not want to send their children to school should not be compelled, though the evidence about benefits from schooling must be communicated to them," stated Dr V P Niranjanaradhya, a senior academician.

Gurumurthy Kasinatha, Founder Director, It for Change, said:  "Most parents who want to send their children to schools must not be deprived of the opportunity, rather the fundamental right of their children to education, because some parents are unwilling to send."

