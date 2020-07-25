Karnataka govt waives crematorium fee for Covid-19

Karnataka on Saturday announced a full waiver of crematorium fees for those who succumb to the Covid-19 infection in Bengaluru.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the family of Covid-19 patients need not pay any fees that was fixed by the BBMP at the city’s 12 electric crematoriums.

“The BBMP had fixed ₹250 as the cremation fee, ₹100 for the ash pot and ₹900 for the bamboo stretcher (bier) on which the body is carried. All the fees have been waived for Covid-19 patients,” Ashoka said. “The BBMP will bear these costs.”

The minister also announced a ₹500 per body incentive for the personnel who conduct the last rites.

Speaking about the shortage of land for Covid-19 patients to be buried or cremated, Ashoka said the government had identified spaces, but locals were protesting.

“I appeal to them to show humanity. Protesting this isn’t the right culture. Scientifically, there’s evidence that the virus can’t survive beyond three hours (in a dead body). Either bodies are burnt or buried 8 feet below,” he said.

The government, he said, has newly identified 23 acres of land across the city to cremate Covid-19 patients and non-Covid, too, once the pandemic subsided.