Karnataka govt will examine 100% seating in theatres: R Ashoka

Ashoka said this after meeting a delegation of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce

  • Feb 02 2022, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 23:27 ist
Revenue Minister R Ashoka said Wednesday that the government will “seriously examine” the film industry’s demand to allow 100% occupancy in theatres.

Ashoka said this after meeting a delegation of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), which is mounting pressure on the government to do away with the 50% seating limit.

“We had asked them to give us a detailed memorandum, which they have given. We will examine this seriously. They have asked for 100% seating. I will talk to the chief minister,” Ashoka said.

“The film industry is in distress and many films are pending for release. Other states have already permitted full seating. We will get a report from experts and then decide,” he said.

