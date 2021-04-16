Karnataka govt yet to take a call on decision on criteria to promote students of classes 1 to 9

The state board schools, students and parents are under tremendous stress as the government is yet to announce the decision on criteria to promote students from classes 1 to 9.

Schools are getting repeated queries from parents as the process has been completed for children enrolled in schools of other boards.

It's almost 10 days since Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar convened a meeting with various stakeholders to discuss the assessment criteria to promote children of classes 1 to 9. After the meeting on April 5, the minister assured of announcing a decision in two days. But so far no decision has been taken.

"We are asking the department officials every day, but they are saying no decision has been made at the government-level. We are waiting for the decision to complete the process and wind up the academic year for these grades," said D Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka.

Two days after the postponement and cancellation of Board exams by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations issued a notification deferring the examinations of class 10 and 12 Board exams scheduled to be held from May 4.

The Council, in a circular said that the exams were being deferred in the wake of increase in Covid-19 cases. "The Covid-19 situation will be closely monitored and the deferment of the ICSE and ISC 2021 examinations will be reviewed and a final decision on the conduct of the Board exams will be taken by the 1st week of June 2021," reads the circular.